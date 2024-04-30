Open Menu

Minor Girl Hospitalized After Stray Dog Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A minor girl was hospitalized after being bitten by a stray dog while she was walking in the street in Kot Addu city on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh control room sent an ambulance from nearby station to Kot Addu soon after receiving the information.

The rescuers, after giving first aid to seven years old Khadija d/o Abdul Aziz, took her to DHQ hospital Kot Addu where she was vaccinated and then handed over to her parents, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

