Minor property dispute took 10 years of court to resolve in Jhang

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) A minor property dispute took a decade of local court to resolve the case in Jhang.According to details, a local resident had filed the case in 2009 and as any as 15 judges in the local court conducted hearing of the case.

The man had purchased a house from a relative woman while the woman husband was seriously ill and she wanted to make his treatment.However, so after the agreement, the woman's husband died and she refused selling the house to the man and also termed the stamp paper fake.

Following the refusal, the man approached the court against the woman over the matter to resolve.The case took almost 10 years to resolve and heard by as many as 15 judges.