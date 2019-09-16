UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Property Dispute Took 10 Years Of Court To Resolve In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

Minor property dispute took 10 years of court to resolve in Jhang

A minor property dispute took a decade of local court to resolve the case in Jhang.According to details, a local resident had filed the case in 2009 and as any as 15 judges in the local court conducted hearing of the case

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th September, 2019) A minor property dispute took a decade of local court to resolve the case in Jhang.According to details, a local resident had filed the case in 2009 and as any as 15 judges in the local court conducted hearing of the case.

The man had purchased a house from a relative woman while the woman husband was seriously ill and she wanted to make his treatment.However, so after the agreement, the woman's husband died and she refused selling the house to the man and also termed the stamp paper fake.

Following the refusal, the man approached the court against the woman over the matter to resolve.The case took almost 10 years to resolve and heard by as many as 15 judges.

Related Topics

Hearing Died Man Jhang Women From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Azizullah fined for deliberate physical contact

4 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s 10-wicket haul in an exciting d ..

10 minutes ago

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distr ..

20 minutes ago

Dengue virus detected in two patients at Allied Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy arranges free eye camp at Mubarik vi ..

6 minutes ago

OUP launches compilation of Manto's writings

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.