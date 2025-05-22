Mirwaiz Raises Alarm Over Growing Economic, Moral Crisis In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep concern over unemployment of 2.2 million Kashmiri youth and rapidly escalating drug crisis in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir blaming the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responsible for the menaces.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz remarked that around 22 lakh young Kashmiris nearly one-third of the 18–35 age group are unemployed.
“Clinical data and field studies show that approximately 11% of youth have experimented with or are addicted to narcotic substances primarily opioids like tramadol and heroin,” he added.
He said that substance abuse is no longer merely a concern it has turned into a full-blown crisis that is gravely endangering the lives and futures of Kashmiri youth.
Mirwaiz stressed that while the efforts of Imams, scholars, civil society members, and families are crucial in raising awareness and prevention, the Primary responsibility rests with the government.
He said the absence of a coherent and urgent policy response reflects serious governmental negligence, despite mounting evidence of a growing social catastrophe.
He also expressed concern over increasing availability of liquor in the territory, particularly under the guise of tourism development.
