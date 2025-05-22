DI Khan citizens demand fair share in upcoming budgets for regional uplift

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) As the Federal and provincial governments prepare to finalize the upcoming fiscal budgets, citizens of Dera Ismail Khan have stepped forward with a range of suggestions, calling for targeted investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture to address the region’s longstanding challenges.

In the upcoming federal and provincial budget, citizens are calling for a balanced approach, prioritizing fiscal stability and efficient resource allocation. This includes reducing or rationalizing subsidies, targeting them more effectively, and ensuring pro-poor initiatives are successful. Additionally, there's a focus on strengthening the private sector, promoting investment, and improving service delivery through efficient use of public funds.

Community leaders, traders, and residents have actively voiced their opinions, urging policymakers to prioritize sustainable development tailored to local needs. Their suggestions come at a time when Dera Ismail Khan is beginning to see increased attention in federal and provincial planning, with several major projects already announced or in progress including: Construction of two flyovers in Dera city to ease congestion. Rehabilitation of the CRBC and Paharpur Canal System to enhance agricultural output. Peshawar–Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, a 365 km corridor that will connect southern KP with the provincial capital. Chashma Lift Canal Project, which promises to irrigate thousands of acres of barren land.Establishment of a new airport in Dera Ismail Khan to improve regional connectivity and economic integration.

“These projects are good, but they must be completed on time and without corruption,” remarked retired teacher Muhammad Arshad, while talking to APP. “We’ve seen too many delays in the past.”

Among the most pressing demands from the public is the rehabilitation of the city’s road infrastructure, particularly in densely populated neighborhoods and surrounding rural areas. Citizens have pointed out the deteriorating condition of roads, which hinders trade and daily commutes. Calls have also been made for improved public transport systems and increased funding for clean drinking water and sanitation.

Local farmers have urged the government to invest in water management and irrigation projects. "We need proper canal lining and timely water distribution. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and without water reforms, we cannot progress," said Fazal Kareem, a farmer from Rangpur,in an interview with APP.

Young residents have called for more educational institutions and technical training centers in the region. “There is a huge gap in quality education and job-oriented training. We want the budget to reflect investment in youth,” said Bushra Fatima, a university student. There are also requests for expanding digital learning facilities and scholarships to uplift underprivileged students.

Amid rising temperatures and prolonged electricity outages up to 12 hours or more, residents of Dera Ismail Khan have also voiced strong concerns over the worsening power crisis and are urging the government to allocate special funds to address the issue.

"We are not just asking for a temporary solution — we need long-term investment," said Tanveer Mehdi Advocate, a local community leader and Chairman Village Council. "More grid stations and modern transmission lines must be installed to ensure stable electricity for our growing population."

Civic organizations and local leaders are urging both provincial and federal authorities to prioritize Dera Ismail Khan in energy sector planning.

They are demanding the immediate allocation of funds for the construction of new grid stations, expansion of the transmission network, and overall system upgrades.

Aamir Sohail Saddozai, President of the Sahara Organisation for Disabled Persons, has made a passionate appeal to the government, urging it to prioritize the needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the upcoming national and provincial budgets. Emphasizing the daily challenges faced by disabled individuals, Saddozai highlighted the urgent need for increased funding in areas such as healthcare, education, assistive technologies, and accessible infrastructure. He pointed out that inclusive policies backed by proper financial support could significantly uplift the lives of millions of PWDs across the country.

Saddozai stressed that disability inclusion should not be treated as a secondary issue but as a central component of national development. He called for the implementation of long-overdue reforms, including job quotas, skill development programs, and the establishment of more accessible public services. According to him, a society that neglects its disabled population cannot claim to be truly progressive. He urged lawmakers to consult with disability rights organizations while framing the budget, ensuring that the voices of PWDs are not just heard but acted upon with sincerity and commitment.

President of the Central Traders Union, Sohail Azmi, urged both provincial and federal governments to prioritize the needs of small businesses in the upcoming budgets, he emphasized the importance of providing tax exemptions to support small-scale traders who continue to face economic pressure from inflation and high operational costs. Azmi stated that meaningful tax relief would not only stabilize existing businesses but also create a more favorable environment for new entrepreneurs, ultimately strengthening the national economy.

In addition to tax incentives, Sohail Azmi called for strong government support in promoting solar energy adoption among traders. He highlighted the growing challenges posed by unreliable electricity and rising energy costs, which disrupt business operations and reduce profitability. Azmi proposed that the upcoming budgets include subsidies for solar panel installations and reduced import duties on solar equipment. These measures, he said, would enable businesses to operate more efficiently while contributing to the country's broader clean energy goals.

As the budget session draws near, the people of Dera Ismail Khan remain cautiously optimistic.

The community unified call for meaningful, transparent, and inclusive investment in Dera Ismail Khan. To ensure progress, the federal and provincial governments are urged to prioritize timely completion of development projects, expand rural infrastructure, invest in youth education and skills training, and address chronic power shortages with sustainable energy solutions." Inclusion of marginalized groups, support for small businesses, and agriculture-friendly reforms should form the core of a people-centric budget. “Only then can the government earn public trust and lay the foundation for equitable growth in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Akash Ali, a civil society activist.

“This is a historic opportunity to uplift our region,” he said . “We have given our suggestions — now it’s the government’s turn to act.”