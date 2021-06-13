Mishal Malik condemns Indian army for killing three Kashmiri youth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Saturday strongly condemned the massacre of three innocent youth by the Indian army in Baramulla and Sopore areas of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Mishall Malik, in a video message, said she was just shocked over the level of intolerance by the Indian state, where Kashmiris were being killed in fake encounters and state-sponsored terrorism.

She said the United Nations had issued three reports of its Human Rights Commission which had strongly recommended that a UN Commission of Inquiry must be formed to probe human rights abuses in IIOJK.

War crimes, genocides and ethnic cleansing was being committed against the Kashmiri youth. The unarmed and defenceless people were being butchered in IIOJk.

She asked the world as to when the Indian army would be penalized and persecuted for the war crimes and how long the Kashmiri people would have to go through the agony of bloodshed.