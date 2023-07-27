Missing man found murdered in canal

A man who went missing two days ago, was found murdered in a canal, in the limits of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A man who went missing two days ago, was found murdered in a canal, in the limits of Millat Town police station.

Police said on Thursday that 35-year-old Waseem Akhtar had gone missing two days ago.

Some passersby spotted a human corpse floating in the canal near Jaoray Bridge and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody which was identified as Waseem Akhtar.

There were marks of torture on the body.

However, the police have taken two neighbors Shehzad and Farooq into custody on suspicion after tracing their mobile phone numbers in the mobile phone data of Waseem Akhtar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had murdered Waseem Akhtar over a monetary dispute and later threw his body into the canal.

The police locked the accused behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.