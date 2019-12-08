UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Project To Further Improve Railway System: Sh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

ML-1 project to further improve railway system: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the ML-1 project would further improve the railway system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all out efforts were being made to facilitate passengers and upgrade the railways system.

Commenting on in-house change, he said nothing would happen in this regard. However, there might be some changes in Sindh by March next.

About the remarks of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Pakistan Peoples Party leader should avoid using derogatory language against the present set up.

In reply to a question, the minister said the former president Asif Ali Zardari would return the looted money but Nawaz Sharif could never think about it.

To another question, he said Nawaz Sharif had got relief from the court for medical treatment abroad.

He stated that permission should be given to Asif Ali Zardari for availing medical treatment from anywhere.

Sheikh said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government came into power for carrying out accountability.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with the elements involved in corruption cases.

He revealed that the people would see many more cases against the corrupt elements in the next month.

