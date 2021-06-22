UrduPoint.com
MNA Condole Death Of Usman Kakar

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:36 PM

MNA condole death of Usman Kakar

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Asssembly Amjad Ali Khan Niazi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior politician Usman Khan Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Asssembly Amjad Ali Khan Niazi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior politician Usman Khan Kakar.

In a statement, he prayed for the eternal peace of the soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him high rank in Jannah and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

