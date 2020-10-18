Mobile utility stores attract customers in droves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The mobile utility stores launched by PTI Government have started operation in Peshawar and adjoining districts by providing essential commodities to consumers on the Government's prescribed rates.

The mobile utility stores were attracting a large number of people in Peshawar where all daily use items including ghee, sugar, pulses, atta, edible oils and rice etc were being provided to consumers in accordance to the price lists notified by the Government after consultation with traders.

The service has been started for people of all those areas where permanent utility stores were not available in Peshawar and others districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"The edible items being provided to consumers through mobile utility stores are of high quality and I appreciate the PTI Government for this landmark initiative," said Qaisar Khan, a retired Wapda employee of Nowshera district while talking with APP on Sunday.

"I obtained five kilogram each sugar, rice and a ghee packet on Govt notfied rate from a mobile utality store and its quality is excellent," he said.

He said mobile utility stores is a best option to curb artificial price-hike in Peshawar. He suggested increase of mobile utility stores service for facilitation of a large number of people.

He said mobile utility stores, billion trees afforestation project, Ehsaas program, sehat insaf cards, expediting pace on projects of economic development including health, education, agriculture and livestock besides youth empowerment programs of the PTI Government have made positive impact on lives of people.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash has visited Rampura bazaar on Ashraf Road at Hashtnagri Peshawar city where he inspected prices of atta and others edible commodities.

He termed mobile utility stores was yet another pro-poor programme started by the PTI Government to provide relief to people.

He said price hike, hoarding and unlawful profiteering would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.