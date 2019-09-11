UrduPoint.com
Model Court Acquits Two Accused Of Murder In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Wednesday acquitted two accused in a murder case for lack of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Wednesday acquitted two accused in a murder case for lack of evidence.

The Model Criminal Trial Court Judge and fourth Additional Sessions Judge Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio found accused Mir S/O Allah Dino Burdi and Ahmad Ali S/O Ali Burdi innocent during the trial of a murder case registered against three accused at Seri police station on March 26, 2012.

According to the prosecution, above mentioned accused Mir, Ahmad Ali and late Abdul Hakeem had been nominated in alleged murder case of Umaruddin in an FIR registered by the complainant Dost Ali. Dead body of Umaruddin was found from a car in the month of March 2012 near channel wah.

The court after hearing arguments of counsels of both the sides found accused Mir and Ahmad Ali innocent while another accused Abdul Hakeem had, already, died during the trial.

More Stories From Pakistan

