'Modern labs to be established for coronavirus diagnostic facility'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Punjab government has decided to establish most modern laboratories across the province on war-footings to provide coronavirus diagnostic facilities.

This was stated by Chairman CM Complaint Cell Punjab Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu in a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said that one corona testing lab would be established at Faisalabad. The government has empowered CEO Health Authorities to recruit lab staff on ad hoc basis on urgent basis.

He said, "Coronavirus is a challenge and we all have to face it collectively," adding that people should stay at home to save themselves from coronavirus.

He said that first coronavirus suspect was reported in Punjab during March, however, the government started taking steps in advance to control it.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved a package of Rs.8 billion for coronavirus affected persons in the province.

He also appreciated the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the PM is taking solid steps for betterment and welfare of Pakistani nation.