UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Modern Labs To Be Established For Coronavirus Diagnostic Facility'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

'Modern labs to be established for coronavirus diagnostic facility'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Punjab government has decided to establish most modern laboratories across the province on war-footings to provide coronavirus diagnostic facilities.

This was stated by Chairman CM Complaint Cell Punjab Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu in a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said that one corona testing lab would be established at Faisalabad. The government has empowered CEO Health Authorities to recruit lab staff on ad hoc basis on urgent basis.

He said, "Coronavirus is a challenge and we all have to face it collectively," adding that people should stay at home to save themselves from coronavirus.

He said that first coronavirus suspect was reported in Punjab during March, however, the government started taking steps in advance to control it.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved a package of Rs.8 billion for coronavirus affected persons in the province.

He also appreciated the relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the PM is taking solid steps for betterment and welfare of Pakistani nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab March All From Government Billion Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

1 minute ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

33 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

19 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

19 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.