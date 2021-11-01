UrduPoint.com

Modern Technology To Be Used For Growth Of Agriculture Sector: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:48 PM

Modern technology to be used for growth of agriculture sector: CM's aide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Information Science and Technology (IST) Tanzeela Umm-e-Habiba Monday said that Sindh was a land of Sufis and skilled people and we intend to utilize modern technology to further boost and promote agriculture sector.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Elahi Bakhsh Soomro University of Arts, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro Bhai Khan Shar, said a statement issued here.

Secretary IST Captain (retd) Muhammad Nawaz Naseem, and other notables were also present on the occasion.

They agreed to build eight incubators in collaboration with the department of Information Science and Technology.

Special Assistant Tanzeela Umm Habiba said that with the help of modern incubators, the embroidery industry of Sindh will be further improved.

She said that Shaheed Elahi Bakhsh Soomro University of Arts, Design and Heritage was the first arts university of Pakistan which was taking such a revolutionary steps while in this regard the experts of IST department will provide all possible assistance to the university in preparing incubators.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Bhai Khan Shar thanked Tanzeela Umm-e-Habiba and assured her that he would soon make progress to produce significant results in this regard.

