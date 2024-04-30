Modi’s Aggressive Policies Pose Threat To South Asian Peace & Security; Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Indian government’s muscular and undemocratic measures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become a significant threat to peace and security in South Asia, according to experts and officials.
According to Kashmir Media Service, since India’s independence in 1947, it has consistently impeded efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, and its hegemonic designs pose a real threat to regional peace and stability.
The threats to regional peace have escalated manifold since Modi came to power in 2014.
The BJP leaders’ baseless claims about Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are another indication of India’s aggressive intentions, which pose a threat to regional peace and security.
India’s illegal actions on August 5, 2019, in which it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, are a clear example of its disregard for regional peace, the experts added.
India has a history of using state terrorism to crush the legitimate quest of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for self-determination.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has been leading efforts to achieve peace in the region, but India’s mischievous activities have deteriorated ties between the two nations.
Pakistan has repeatedly informed the world about India’s destabilizing role in South Asia, and it is time for the international community to take notice and pressurize India to take the necessary steps to create an enabling environment for peace in the region.
The world must check Indian hegemonic designs to guarantee peace in South Asia. Pakistan is committed to peace, but India’s aggressive policies under Modi are a significant obstacle to achieving that goal.
