ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the BJP-led Modi government for holding a public gathering in the United States and concealing current economic slump of the country.

According to radio Pakistan in a Tweet, he took a dig at the government and said amazing what Prime Minister Modi was ready to do for a stock market bump during his Howdy Indian economy jamboree.

Rahul Gandhi said the Houston event was the world's most expensive event ever, but no event could hide the reality of the economic mess Howdy Modi has driven India into.