Mohammed Iqbal Re-designated As Additional Chief Secy Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:04 AM

Mohammed Iqbal re-designated as Additional Chief Secy Services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Mohammed Iqbal Memon, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) (BS-21), Secretary (Services), Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department hasbeen re-designated as the Additional Chief Secretary (Services) (BS-21), Services, GeneralAdministration and Coordination Department, as personal to him, till he holds the said post, a notification issued here on Thursday said.

