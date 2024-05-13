SC expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation report regarding torture on journalists

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over police investigation report regarding torture and harassment of journalists
The court adjourned further hearing into the matter till the month of June and final date would be announced later.
The court expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation report on torture of journalists including Asad Tur and Absar Alam.
The report on abduction and torture of Matiullah Jan was also declared unsatisfactory.
The court instructed the police to complete the investigation process regarding the attack incidents on three journalists within one month.
The top court instructed the authorities to publish the sketches of accused involved in torture of Asad Tur in media and announce a reward for their identification.
It also directed to send the CCTV footage of Matiullah Jan’s abduction to Punjab forensic lab.
