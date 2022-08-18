UrduPoint.com

MoIT For Ethical, Lawful Practices To Build Pakistan's Image In E-commerce

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

MoIT for ethical, lawful practices to build Pakistan's image in e-commerce

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) on Thursday termed it imperative for all Pakistani users and businesses to adopt ethical and lawful practices in order to build a positive image of Pakistan as a regional leader in e-commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) on Thursday termed it imperative for all Pakistani users and businesses to adopt ethical and lawful practices in order to build a positive image of Pakistan as a regional leader in e-commerce.

"Electronic Commerce is an emerging sector in Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan is taking various initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem for both domestic and cross-border e-Commerce," a news release issued by the ministry said.

It further clarified that all Pakistani firms, companies or individual, if found involved in fraudulent activities in domestic or cross border e-commerce would be dealt strictly under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and other applicable laws that extends to the whole of Pakistan and applies to every citizen of the country wherever he may be and also to every other person for the time being in Pakistan.

"It also applies to any act committed outside Pakistan by any person if the act constitutes an offence under the Laws of Pakistan and affects a person, property, information system or data located in Pakistan," it added.

