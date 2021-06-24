More trains to be run as soon as corona situation improves: PR CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As soon as the coronavirus situation improves, more trains will be run on different sections.

This was said by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon in Facebook Live open forum organised, on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special instructions of PR Minister Azam Khan Swati, at the PR Headquarters here on Thursday.

The forum was arranged to discuss the issues and problems of railway employees and general public.

The PR CEO said that number of trains were reduced by following the instructions of NCOC.

He said that the main purpose of the Facebook Live Open Forum was to establish a link between Pakistan Railways and the people as well as to ensure immediate resolution of their problems.

In the open forum, the railway employees raised issues related to recruitment on PM package, payment of post gratuity amount, allotment of quarters, recruitment on TLA, departmental promotion and other transfers and postings issues.

The CEO Railways assured to resolve all these issues in accordance with the policy of Pakistan Railways.

The people requested the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways to run more passenger trains on different sections and also improve train timings and refund issues.

On the occasion, Nisar Ahmad Memon, listened to the grievances of the employees, assured them of all possible solutions.

The Facebook Live Open Forum continued from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in which hundreds of people across the country expressed their views. In the Forum ,1704 people conveyed their messages to the CEO Railways, 2300 people reacted while 7700 people watched it.

The CEO said that the process of listening to the complaints of the people directly would continue in the future so that the problems of railway employees and other people could be resolved immediately.