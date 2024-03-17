Open Menu

Mother Of Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Mother of Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti passes away

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The mother of senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Member

National Assembly from NA-85 Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti passed away here on

Sunday.

Her funeral prayers will be held at his native village 103-SB Sargodha district.

Senior PML-N leadership including Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, MPA Rana Munawar

Ghous Khan, Senior Voice president Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sillanwali

Makhdoom Shah Kameer expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant courage to the bereaved family.

