Mother Of Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The mother of senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Member
National Assembly from NA-85 Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti passed away here on
Sunday.
Her funeral prayers will be held at his native village 103-SB Sargodha district.
Senior PML-N leadership including Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, MPA Rana Munawar
Ghous Khan, Senior Voice president Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sillanwali
Makhdoom Shah Kameer expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise.
They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace
and grant courage to the bereaved family.
