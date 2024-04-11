Motorcyclist Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A man was killed after a speeding car hit a motorcycle on Abbaspur Road near Mullanpur Mor.
Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday that the victim was identified as 50-year-old Tariq Javed, a resident of Chak No.74-JB. received serious injuries and expired after receiving first aid.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities while the police concerned launched investigation.
