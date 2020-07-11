Motorcyclist killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A 50-year-old man was killed in road accident near Faqeerein wala bypass road.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Asad (50) was traveling on his motorcycle near Faqeerey wala bypass road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Asad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

However,the unidentified accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and started investigation.