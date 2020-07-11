UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Motorcyclist killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A 50-year-old man was killed in road accident near Faqeerein wala bypass road.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Asad (50) was traveling on his motorcycle near Faqeerey wala bypass road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Asad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

However,the unidentified accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Driver Road Died Road Accident Man From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 July 2020

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

9 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.