UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed Between Al-Khidmat Foundation And PBM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:24 PM

MoU signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation and PBM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal regarding cooperation for the welfare of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal regarding cooperation for the welfare of the people.

In this regard, a grand ceremony was held at Al-Khidmat Complex. Senior Naib Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas and Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik Azam signed the agreement. Secretary General Al-Khidmat Foundation Shahid Iqbal, Executive Director Khabeeb Bilal, General Manager Programs Hamad Akhtar and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on the occasion said that there is no worship other than service to humanity. The services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for the suffering humanity are worthy of imitation.

Syed Ehsanullah Waqas said that under the agreement, Al-Khidmat Foundation and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Malik would work for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society, women, widows and the disabled. Sewing machines will be distributed among deserving women especially widows.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Women Agreement

Recent Stories

US Informed Russia Via Deconfliction Channel About ..

32 minutes ago

UN Chief Closely Following Reports of US Strikes i ..

33 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to strengthen country's economy: ..

33 minutes ago

EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron virus th ..

33 minutes ago

Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq secur ..

33 minutes ago

Hardline Iraq group slams US strike on Syria as 'b ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.