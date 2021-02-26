MoU signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation and PBM

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal regarding cooperation for the welfare of the people.

In this regard, a grand ceremony was held at Al-Khidmat Complex. Senior Naib Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas and Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik Azam signed the agreement. Secretary General Al-Khidmat Foundation Shahid Iqbal, Executive Director Khabeeb Bilal, General Manager Programs Hamad Akhtar and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on the occasion said that there is no worship other than service to humanity. The services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for the suffering humanity are worthy of imitation.

Syed Ehsanullah Waqas said that under the agreement, Al-Khidmat Foundation and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Malik would work for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society, women, widows and the disabled. Sewing machines will be distributed among deserving women especially widows.