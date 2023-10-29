Open Menu

Moulana Tariq Jameel's Son Asim Jameel Dies Of Bullet Injury

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Moulana Tariq Jameel's son Asim Jameel dies of bullet injury

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Asim Jameel, son of known Islamic Scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel suffered a bullet injury under mysterious conditions and died on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, Asim Jameel (40) was taken to Rural Health Centre Tulamba in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctor concerned.

District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the mishap and instructed officials of the forensic lab and crime scene unit to collect evidence.

The police are investigating the mishap.

