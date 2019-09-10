UrduPoint.com
Mourners In Kargil Reject Bifurcation Of Jammu And Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Mourners in Kargil reject bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Mourners in Kargil on Wednesday denounced the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the territory into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, by Narendra Modi led Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the mourners during Muharram processions in Kargil, were carrying banners and posters inscribing with slogans 'We Reject UT Ladakh', 'Justice for Kashmir' and 'Live and Die with Kashmir'.

Thousands of mourners marched on the streets of Kargil raising slogans against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

