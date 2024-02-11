MQM Delegation Meets PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders agreed to cooperate with each other in national interest.
A meeting between PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, was held at Jati Umra here on Sunday.
During the meeting detailed discussion was held on the current situation and proposals were shared. The consultation lasted for almost one hour and both parties decided to extended cooperation in larger interest of the country whereas basic points were finalized between the two parties in this regard.
Leaders of both parties also took each other in confidence on recent contacts.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sana Ullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others were present.
The MQM delegation consisted of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.
