MQM to stage protest against delay in starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical college

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's legislators have demanded for starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical College and warned of strong resistance if administrative control of the college would be handed over to private sector or NICVD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's legislators have demanded for starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical College and warned of strong resistance if administrative control of the college would be handed over to private sector or NICVD.

Addressing a press conference here at Kohsar on Thursday, MQM-P's MNA Sabir Qaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji and other leaders said Kohsar college was established some 9 years ago but despite expending over 900 million rupees, college's construction work could not be completed.

Sindh government wanted to take over administrative control of the Kohsar Medical college and hand it over to private sector or National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), MQM Assembly members said and alleged that Pakistan People's Party is victimizing urban centres of Sindh.

Terming Sindh Local Government bill against people of urban areas, MQM leaders said the provincial government had taken over major institutions of the local government.

They warned if academic activities were not started in Kohsar Medical college on immediate basis, MQM- Pakistan will launch a protest movement.