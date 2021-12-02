UrduPoint.com

MQM To Stage Protest Against Delay In Starting Academic Activities In Kohsar Medical College

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:32 PM

MQM to stage protest against delay in starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical college

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's legislators have demanded for starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical College and warned of strong resistance if administrative control of the college would be handed over to private sector or NICVD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's legislators have demanded for starting academic activities in Kohsar Medical College and warned of strong resistance if administrative control of the college would be handed over to private sector or NICVD.

Addressing a press conference here at Kohsar on Thursday, MQM-P's MNA Sabir Qaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji and other leaders said Kohsar college was established some 9 years ago but despite expending over 900 million rupees, college's construction work could not be completed.

Sindh government wanted to take over administrative control of the Kohsar Medical college and hand it over to private sector or National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), MQM Assembly members said and alleged that Pakistan People's Party is victimizing urban centres of Sindh.

Terming Sindh Local Government bill against people of urban areas, MQM leaders said the provincial government had taken over major institutions of the local government.

They warned if academic activities were not started in Kohsar Medical college on immediate basis, MQM- Pakistan will launch a protest movement.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Protest Rashid Government Million

Recent Stories

55 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

55 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways seeks help of police to nab thie ..

Pakistan Railways seeks help of police to nab thieves

2 minutes ago
 Students depict anti-corruption themes on universi ..

Students depict anti-corruption themes on university wall

2 minutes ago
 Scientists Suggest Mechanism Behind AstraZeneca Va ..

Scientists Suggest Mechanism Behind AstraZeneca Vaccine-Induced Blood Clotting

2 minutes ago
 US Appreciates Coordination With OPEC+, Welcomes D ..

US Appreciates Coordination With OPEC+, Welcomes Decision to Boost Output - Whit ..

2 minutes ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 agai ..

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 against bill to amend LG law

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.