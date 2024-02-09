MQM’s Naseer Ahmed Wins PS-118 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Naseer Ahmed has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-118, Karachi Gharbi-III, by securing 9,740 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ candidate Jan Muhammad Gabol, who bagged 6,971 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 35.74 per cent.
