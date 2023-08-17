Open Menu

Mufti Muneeb Denounces Jaranwala Incident, Urges Comprehensive Investigation For True Justice

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Thursday denounced the Jaranwala incident in the strongest terms and called for a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure accountability and justice into the matter.

Speaking out against biased or one-sided positions, he, in a statement, emphasized the importance of upholding the law without favoritism.

"The responsibility of safeguarding the lives, property, and honor of every citizen, regardless of their background, rests with the state," the Mufti said who is also the president of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Darul Uloom Naeemia, Karachi.

He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the protection of all citizens, including minorities such as Christians, and their places of worship.

He further said, "Although we unequivocally denounce the harm inflicted upon the churches and residences of Christians, we also assert the necessity to elucidate that the motives behind this occurrence must be revealed, including the identities of those who defiled the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

Furthermore, it is imperative to ascertain the instigator behind these actions and determine whether a distinct plan and conspiracy were orchestrated.

" He asserted that the demand for accountability required swift and decisive action against individuals involved in incidents of sacrilege.

He stressed the importance of preventing public sentiment from escalating by promptly addressing such matters within the framework of the law.

Notably, Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman cautioned against allowing traditional approaches and procrastination to prevail in addressing such incidents as this could lead to public frustration, potentially giving rise to vigilantism and the infiltration of anti-social elements.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that these incidents not only harm innocent individuals but also provide fodder for Pakistan's adversaries to propagate against the nation and its religion.

He urged that the personnel of the administration also be subject to scrutiny, as their actions or inactions could have far-reaching consequences.

In closing, Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman highlighted the need for a peaceful and tranquil environment in the country and called upon all stakeholders to work towards the common goal and ensure that actions taken in the present moment contribute positively to the nation's well-being.

