Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Assumes Office Of Punjab Finance Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assumed charge of the office of Finance Minister Punjab on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assumed charge of the office of Finance Minister Punjab on Thursday.
The minister commenced his tenure by visiting the Punjab Civil Secretariat, where he was warmly received by Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, special secretary Finance and additional secretary.
During the introductory meeting, the Secretary Finance briefed the minister about the financial conditions, providing detailed insights into the ongoing financial year's expenditures and projections for future expenditures.
Furthermore, the minister was updated on the progress made so far in the preparation of the provincial budget.
Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured his commitment to ensuring transparent and effective financial management for the betterment of Punjab.
