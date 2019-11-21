UrduPoint.com
Multan Radio Celebrates 49th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:49 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan Multan celebrated its 49th anniversary here Thursday with a pledge to be more zealous in keeping people informed and promoting art, culture and literature.

Employees from all wings of Multan radio led by station director Asif Khan Khaitran attended the cake-cutting ceremony.

Khaitran said that Multan Radio introduced important personalities of this area from almost all segments of life to the people. He said that all studios and technical wings of Multan Radio have been upgraded with modern equipment and machinery with the help of South Korea. He said that work on renovation and repair of studio block was in progress.

He said that radio Multan was also playing role in strengthening economy by keeping people from agriculture, industry and trade informed.

The birthday ceremony concluded with a music event.

