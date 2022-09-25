UrduPoint.com

Multiple Development Projects Underway For Welfare Of People: MPA Qadir

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) Qadir Nahil on Sunday said that various development projects were underway to provide basic facilities to the people of the constituency including the Railway Housing Society (RHS).

"Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University is one of the best educational institutes in Balochistan, where the facilities of higher education are available to the students of girls," he expressed these views while talking to senior journalist Haji Ajmal and General Secretary of Railway Housing Society Raja Irfan on the occasion of a visit to various ongoing development projects on in Railway Housing Society.

The MPA Qadir Nahil inspected the ongoing development works in Railway Housing Society and expressed his satisfaction on quality works.

He said that development projects worth millions of rupees were underway in PB-26 constituency, which would help in providing basic facilities to the people saying that Railway Housing Society was the face of Hazara Town which steps would be taken to make it more beautiful.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works and timely completion of development works to be ensured.

The MPA said that the best schools, colleges and universities were established in the constituency where students were educated.

He said that he visited the Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University located at Brewery Road and informed him about the education and facilities provided to the female students in the educational institution.

"Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sajida Noorin and other teachers are performing their duties in a good manner for which they deserve appreciation," he concluded.

