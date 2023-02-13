Muqam expresses grief on demise of Zia Mohyeddin

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday expressed his grief over the sad demise of the well-known actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a condolence message, Engineer Amir Muqam said that Zia Mohyeddin was known for his excellent compare, broadcasting, poetry and prose, acting, and theater direction.

Muqam said that he also remained as President of the National academy for Performing Arts under the National Heritage and Culture Division, adding that his services for the promotion of art and culture would always be remembered.

He said that the services of the deceased for urdu literature and the showbiz industry were matchless.

Muqam prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and courage to the bereaved family.