Murtaza Wahab gives 74 ADPs appointment letters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law & Environment and Spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday handed over appointment letters to newly selected Assistant District Prosecutors (ADPs) by the Sindh Public Service Commission.

While addressing to the appointment letters handing over ceremony, he said that the role of the prosecutor was important in Justice Systrm around the world.

He said that it was hoped that these prosecutors would show their professionalism in the justice.

Murtaza Wahab said that the role of police and judiciary as well as prosecution in the delivery of justice was very important but its importance had not been highlighted in the past.

He added that the prosecutor played a key role in bringing justice in the criminal justice system.

Secretary Law Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Prosecutor General Faiz Shah, Additional Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloch and other law department officials were also present on the occasion.