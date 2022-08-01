Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehzad

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Monday suggested the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek legal help from Shehzad Akbar, who served as Advisor to Imran Khan for accountability bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Monday suggested the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek legal help from Shehzad Akbar, who served as Advisor to Imran Khan for accountability bureau. The election commission (EC), could announce sever punishment against the leadership of PTI in foreign funding case, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI should hire legal expertise of its former advisor on accountability so that Imran Khan could avoid heavy punishment in foreign funding case, he added.

In America, he said, the people who found guilty in such type of foreign funding cases, are facing heavy penalty and punishment.

Commenting on slow process of national assembly regarding resignation filed by PTI members, he said, all the application of PTI leaders who have resigned from NA would be accepted after completing procedure. He said that last regime of PTI had badly damaged the image of institutions andthe Pakistan Muslim League-N, was trying to streamline the system at every institution, he added.