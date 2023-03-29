Muslim World League launches Ramazan food baskets project in Pakistan

The Muslim World League (MWL) launched a program for distributing Ramazan food baskets in Pakistan as part of MWL's humanitarian efforts and to complement the humanitarian role Saudi relief institutions play around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) launched a program for distributing Ramazan food baskets in Pakistan as part of MWL's humanitarian efforts and to complement the humanitarian role Saudi relief institutions play around the world.

Saad bin Masoud Al Harthy, the MWL's regional director in Pakistan, stated that the program distributes 3,500 food baskets, each weighing 33 kg, covering a family's consumption for a month, SPA reported.

Al Harthy added that the program is part of the humanitarian efforts the MWL provides in all fields across Pakistan to meet the needs of the needy people in Pakistan.

Al Harthy added that the program has benefited thousands of poor and impoverished people and widows in different areas in Pakistan. The beneficiaries are selected based on fieldwork and professional standards.