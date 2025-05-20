Mustafa Kamal Meets Saudi Health Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM
In a significant step toward enhancing cooperation in the health sector, Federal Minister for Health of Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday met with the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fahd Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel
The meeting, held in Riyadh, was marked by a warm welcome extended by Minister Al-Jalajel, symbolizing the enduring brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
During their discussions, both ministers delved into a wide array of health-related issues. Key among them was the promotion of technical cooperation, with particular focus on expanding collaboration in vaccine production and telemedicine initiatives.
Minister Mustafa Kamal expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support and valuable contributions to Pakistan’s health sector.
The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and consistent communication for the welfare of the people of both nations.
A notable highlight of the meeting was the mutual appreciation of ongoing efforts in polio eradication.
Both ministers pledged to continue working together to achieve broader improvements in public health and healthcare delivery systems.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about future collaboration and the potential for new joint ventures in health sector development.
