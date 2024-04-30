MWMC Upgrades Trash Collection Capacity With 62 New Containers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Tuesday received 62 new trash containers from Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer after these were donated by a non-profit NGO at a ceremony here Tuesday to take waste collection capacity to the next level.
The containers, 60 of them small and two big ones, were donated by Farmers Development Organization (FDO), said
an official release issued here.
Assistant commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar, senior manager operations MWMC Faheem Lodhi, manager operations Anwaar ul Haq, FDO administration officials were present among others.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that such public private partnerships would be encouraged for public welfare and development initiatives.
He said, the FDO contribution would be helpful in enhancing company's waste collection capacity under CSO bridge project.
DC said that steps were being taken to overcome shortage of manpower in the company to put in place an exemplary cleanliness mechanism in Multan.
Rizwan Qadeer heaped praise on FDO for contribution to upgrade MWMC capacity and added that private sector was cooperating with public sector in every sector for development.
Later, DC distributed certificates among the FDO officials and private sector representatives.
