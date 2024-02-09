NA-15 Unofficials Results: PTI Backed Ghazanfar Khan Defeats Nawaz Sharif
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:55 PM
Independent Candidate Ghazanfar Khan, supported by PTI, clinched victory with 105,249 votes while Nawaz Sharif could get 80,382 votes.
MANSEHRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not win the seat in NA-15, Mansehra .
Independent Candidate Ghazanfar Khan, supported by PTI, clinched victory with 105,249 votes while Nawaz Sharif could get 80,382 votes.
Meanwhile, in NA-130 Lahore, Nawaz Sharif emerged victorious against Yasmeen Rashid.
Nawaz Sharif garnered 171,024 votes in NA-130, while Yasmeen Rashid managed to secure 115,643 votes.
