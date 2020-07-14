NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be taught in universities

(@fidahassanain)

The resolution says that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic, and therefore, it is necessary that proper arrangements should be made for understanding of the Holy Quran in universities and high education institutions across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) The National Assembly passed a resolution unanimously, calling for Holy Quran to be taught in universities and higher education institutions across the country with urdu translation, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Holy Quran and Sunnah under the Islamic law were the Supreme law.

“It is, therefore, necessary that arrangements should be made for understanding of the Holy Quran in universities,” the resolution said.

During speech on the floor of the National Assembly, Minister Ali Muhammad said that understanding of the Holy Quran in Urdu would enable the students to have a better understanding of the holy book.

The house also passed unanimously another resolution to extend full diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris and condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was passed on the eve of Kashmir Martyr’s Day.

The resolution said: “ This House extends Pakistan’s diplomatic and political support to the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as ensured in United Nations Security Council resolutions and demands immediate end to the brutal acts in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK),”.