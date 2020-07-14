UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Passes Resolution Calling For Holy Quran To Be Taught In Universities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:13 PM

NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be taught in universities

The resolution says that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic, and therefore, it is necessary that proper arrangements should be made for understanding of the Holy Quran in universities and high education institutions across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) The National Assembly passed a resolution unanimously, calling for Holy Quran to be taught in universities and higher education institutions across the country with urdu translation, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The resolution said that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic, and therefore, it was necessary to make proper arrangements for understanding of the Holy Quran in Universities.

Holy Quran and Sunnah under the Islamic law were the Supreme law.

“It is, therefore, necessary that arrangements should be made for understanding of the Holy Quran in universities,” the resolution said.

During speech on the floor of the National Assembly, Minister Ali Muhammad said that understanding of the Holy Quran in Urdu would enable the students to have a better understanding of the holy book.

The house also passed unanimously another resolution to extend full diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris and condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was passed on the eve of Kashmir Martyr’s Day.

The resolution said: “ This House extends Pakistan’s diplomatic and political support to the right to self-determination of Kashmiris as ensured in United Nations Security Council resolutions and demands immediate end to the brutal acts in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK),”.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly Occupied Kashmir United Nations Education Jammu

Recent Stories

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

1 minute ago

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

16 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.