NAB Approves Investigations Into Illegal Appointments In BoK

Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau on Monday gave approval for conducting investigations into illegal appointments in Bank of Khyber (BoK).

The board meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, the board okayed to review the proceedings of Malam Jabba case in light of the verdict of Peshawar High Court, said a NAB news release.

The forum reviewed progress in the ongoing inquiries in billion tree tsnumi case, assets beyond known sources of income cases against Engineer Amir Muqam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Sher Azam Wazir.

The EBM reviewed progress in investigations against Nawabzada Mehmood Zaib and others, Usman Saifullah and others.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.

It merits mentioning here that the inquiries, investigations were initiated on the basis of allegations. NAB decides to go ahead with the cases after assessing the merits of the cases and after knowing flip side of the coin.

The EBM decided to take the ongoing inquiries, investigations to logical conclusion only after thorough investigations and fully knowing the both sides of the picture.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman NAB said that the bureau was utilizing all available resources to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion on priority. NAB has directly or indirectly deposited record Rs 466 billion in the national exchequer.

