The counsel of former president has pleaded the court that complete medical history of his client was in Karachi, therefore, he should be shifted there.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday turned down application moved by former President Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for the government for shifting him from Rawalpindi to Karachi for treatment.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan announced the reserved judgement on application of the former President. The detailed judgement would be issued later.

Former President Asif Ali Zarari had moved the application through his counsel Advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, saying that his complete medical history was in Karachi and therefore he should be shifted from Rawalpindi to Karachi for his treatment.

Currently, the former President was at PIMS hospital where the doctors gave five days time to his relatives and others for meeting.

However, the counsel of Zardari denied that his client was not given five-day time for meeting saying that if it was so they would withdraw the application.

However, the NAB opposed the application seeking shifting of of the former President Asif Ali Zardarai saying that if Zardari wanted to submit such a request, it should be submitted to the government.

He said the former president was being provided complete treatment and if he wanted to consult a private doctor, he should submit a request to the government, adding that Zardari had already been shifted from jail to a hospital.

"In order to secure our legal rights, we have submitted a request in this court," responded Khosa, adding: "Our ancestors did not beg any government, nor will we."

NAB's prosecutor again argued that the court had already shifted Zardari to the hospital, but for all other facilities, an application should be sent to the government.

"The application to shift [Zardari] to Karachi is not fit for hearing in this court," he argued, noting that the hospital had been declared a sub-jail.

Zardari's counsel responded: "Do you think that you will break Zardari's [spirit]? This is a misconception that you will break [his spirit]."

Khosa said that Zardari will not go overseas, nor would they submit such a request.

"They are about to send one patient overseas today and are not ready to provide Zardari his physician," he said, referring to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

After hearing both sides, the court extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and rejected the application of the former President Asif Ali Zardari for his shifting from Rawalpindi to Karachi for treatment.