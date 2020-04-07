NAB granted time for arguments in fake accounts case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to comment in a petition moved by accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali seeking plea bargain in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to comment in a petition moved by accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali seeking plea bargain in fake accounts reference.

A division bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by Jamali.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice directed the NAB prosecutor to come up with preparation on next date of hearing.

The bench asked the prosecutor to avoid the arguments which he couldn't defend later on.

The court adjourned hearing till April 14.