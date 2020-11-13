NAB meeting assesses progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, others

A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday assessed latest progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gilani, others and China cutting of the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday assessed latest progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gilani, others and China cutting of the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum.

The meeting with NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair also reviewed latest progress on the Reko Diq project reference filed in Accountability Court Quetta about inflicting losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. Sugar subsidy scam, art napping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), China cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye-laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority, said a press release.

The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process.

The meeting was informed by director general operations, that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Balochistan chief minister, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sardar Sanaullah Zerhi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sarwar Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Sher Ali Gorchani, Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker, Aleem Khan, Ahmed Khan Baloch, Sahibzada Mehmood Zeb, Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former chairman, Sher Azam Khan, Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyaar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Uzma Adil, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Murtaza Malik, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi, Mudarba/Musharka accused Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Bank of Khyber, Iftikhar Rahim, former Chairman WWB, KP, Billion Tree Tsunami, Roosevelt Hotel, K-Electric, Amalgamation of KASB Bank into Bank Islami, Sugar subsidy scam, art napping of precious and rare paintings from the PNCA, China cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye-laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority, Blue World Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi, probe against Atif Zaman on looting billion of rupees through cheating public at large including anchor Mureed Abbas late on false promise of giving inflated profits in the name of tyre business and illegal housing/cooperative societies and others including distribution of billions of rupees to the affected persons of Fizaia Housing Society, Karachi.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti graft watchdog is strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all and strongly believes in conducting the inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting solid evidence as per law.

He said the apex anti corruption organization has been assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements.