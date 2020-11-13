UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Meeting Assesses Progress In Corruption Cases Against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Others

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:33 PM

NAB meeting assesses progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, others

A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday assessed latest progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gilani, others and China cutting of the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday assessed latest progress in corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gilani, others and China cutting of the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum.

The meeting with NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair also reviewed latest progress on the Reko Diq project reference filed in Accountability Court Quetta about inflicting losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. Sugar subsidy scam, art napping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), China cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye-laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority, said a press release.

The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process.

The meeting was informed by director general operations, that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Balochistan chief minister, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sardar Sanaullah Zerhi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sarwar Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Sher Ali Gorchani, Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker, Aleem Khan, Ahmed Khan Baloch, Sahibzada Mehmood Zeb, Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former chairman, Sher Azam Khan, Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyaar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Uzma Adil, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Murtaza Malik, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi, Mudarba/Musharka accused Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Bank of Khyber, Iftikhar Rahim, former Chairman WWB, KP, Billion Tree Tsunami, Roosevelt Hotel, K-Electric, Amalgamation of KASB Bank into Bank Islami, Sugar subsidy scam, art napping of precious and rare paintings from the PNCA, China cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye-laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority, Blue World Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi, probe against Atif Zaman on looting billion of rupees through cheating public at large including anchor Mureed Abbas late on false promise of giving inflated profits in the name of tyre business and illegal housing/cooperative societies and others including distribution of billions of rupees to the affected persons of Fizaia Housing Society, Karachi.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti graft watchdog is strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all and strongly believes in conducting the inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting solid evidence as per law.

He said the apex anti corruption organization has been assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Tsunami Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Qaim Ali Shah Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Ahsan Iqbal Syed Khursheed Shah Khawaja Saad Rafique Shaukat Aziz China Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Amir Muqam Dr Asim Hussain Hotel Bank Hussain Nawaz Rawalpindi Progress Kaka Amjad Ali Money Murad Ali Shah Bank Of Khyber Mufti All From Ahad Cheema Billion Court Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

15 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

15 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

16 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

34 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.