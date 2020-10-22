NAB okays 11 references, four investigations, inquiries

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday accorded approval of filing 11 references, conducting four investigations and four inquiries against corrupt elements with the object to recover the looted money from them and deposit into national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday accorded approval of filing 11 references, conducting four investigations and four inquiries against corrupt elements with the object to recover the looted money from them and deposit into national exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the NAB-EBM was chaired by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, accorded approval to filing references against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former foreign secretary Azaz Ahmed Chaudhry, former DG IB Aftab Sultan and former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The reference has been filed on illegally purchasing of 73 vehicles for the security of foreign dignitaries. They have been accused of favouring their favourites, besides involvement in illegal use of vehicles which caused Rs 1,952.74 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM also accorded approval of filing references against Ahsan Iqbal MNA, Muhammad Ahmed, contractor/owner Ahmed and sons on increasing the scope of Narowal Sports City from Rs 30 million to Rs 3 billion by abusing the authority. They have been accused for using of provincial government funds illegally, the funds of federal government after 18th amendment by using personal influence, which inflicted losses to national exchequer.

The forum okayed filing another reference against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal, former member planning and design Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former DG Planning Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, urban planning Mehboob Ali Khan, former director Waqar Ali Khan, former deputy director Masoodur Rehman, former estate management officer Muhammad Ashfaq, former estate management officer Latif� Abid, former DDEM Sher Azam Wazir, former DD Building Control CDA Rahim Khan and Syed Tehseen on their involvement in commercial use of the plot allocated for clinic and increasing the lease of the same property illegally, which caused loss to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed filing another reference against Sikander Javed, former project director clean drinking water for all, Jamil Bajwa, General manager NESPAK, Iftikhar Ali, project manager, Nespak, Jehanzeb Khan, Principal engineer, Shahab Anwer Khawaja, fomer Secretary ministry of interprovincial coordination, Abdul Moeed Farooqi, chief executive officer, messers Ideal Hydrotech system. They inflicted Rs 9.012 billion losses by abusing the authority.

The EBM approved filing another corruption reference against former secretary interior/Shahid Khan, former chairman National Police Foundation, Muhammad Rafique Hassan, former managing director National Police Foundation, Tariq Hanif, former director housing National Police Foundation and others on their involvement in abuse of authority and illegally allotting commercial plots in National Police Foundation. The same plot was sold Rs 40 million thus causing losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of filing reference against former chief executive officer NTS, Islamabad Haroon Rashid, Secretary NTS Waqar Sami Khan, former Additional director NTS Faizul Abrar and others on their involvement in looting the public and causing Rs 34.

74 million losses to national exchequer.

EBM also accorded approval of filing a supplementary reference against former chief executive officer Waseem Ajmal, Punjab Saaf Pani Company South, Imran Ali Yousaf, chief executive officer messers Ali and Fatima Developers on acquiring an under construction building on rent by abusing authority which causes Rs 24.7 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed filing another reference against former DG Sports Muhammad Usman Anwar, former deputy director Sports Board Punjab Walayat Ali Shah, former deputy director Sports Boards Punjab Muhammad Tariq Maqsood Wattoo, former deputy director Sports Board Punjab and others on their involvement in abuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds.

The EBM accorded approval of filing against Iqbal Z Ahmed, chairman Associate Group/ chief executive officer, JJVL, Fasih Ahmed, Raziuddin Ahmed, Asim Iftikhar, director finance JJVL, Qazi Humayun Farid, director JJVL, Salamat Ali, general manager Finance, LUB and Mehran, Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Ramzan, frontman on their� alleged involvement in corruption and money laundering, which caused Rs 28.995 billion losses to national exchequer.

The EBM okayed filing references against Ghulam Akbar Saho, formenr DG Audit, government of Sindh, medical officer, Basic Health Unit, Khairpur, Imran Ali Saho former DB officer, Sindh Education Foundation Karachi, on their involvement in accumulating assets contrary to their income.

EBM accorded approval of filing yet other reference against Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Lashkari Raisani, Mir Abdul Nabi Raisani, Dostain Khan, Jamaldeni, former secretary finance government of Balochistan and others on the charges of benefiting their themselves and relatives from Balochistan exchequer which inflicted Rs 810.70 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM also accorded approval for conducting four investigations against several persons including Rana Sanaullah Khan. Member National Assembly, and others, Aleem Khan, MPA, Park View Villas,/Reverage Housing Society Lahore and others, management of messers Islamabad Testing Services (ITS) Private Limited, Yousaf Baig Mirza, former Managing Director PTVand others.

The EBM has accorded approval of conducting four inquiries against Dr Allah Ditta, former Director General Abdus Salam School of Clinical Sciences, Government College University Lahore and others, Akhtar Abbas Bhirvana, former general manager TEVTA Lahore and others, Zaheer Abbas, Proprietor Global Trading , Sitara Energy Private Limited, Faisalabad, CPPA,officers of NEPRA and others.

The EBM approved closing inquiry against Muhammad Ashiq, Xian and others owing to absence of evidence as per law.