NAB recovers Rs 71 bln in last 23 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 71 billion from corrupt elements and filed 600 corruption references in various Accountability courts during the last 23 months.

According to a NAB report, the bureau has not only opened its door for corruption related complaints but received double corruption complaints in 2019 as compared to previous year. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of affectees and some government departments but not a single rupee had been received by any NAB employee as they consider their duty as national service.

It said NAB has established 60 Prevention Committees throughout the country in order to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems to address the problems of people at large which proved very successful in identify loopholes and thus their solutions with consultation.

Due to NAB's efforts and coordination with various public government departments, service delivery especially one window operations of CDA and ICT have been improving gradually.

NAB's top most priority is logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by adopting "Accountability for All" policy to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources. He said that due to NAB's proactive awareness and prevention strategy on "Accountability for All" today, NAB has become a vibrant and reputable organization. Reports and Surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International, World Economic Forum and Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 percent people have shown their confidence on NAB's performance, testifies people's confidence and trust of people upon NAB's performance across the board as per law.