NADRA, FIA Concludes Inquiry In Fake ID Cards Cases
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM
National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency( FIA) have concluded a joint internal investigation into the illegal issuance of Pakistani National Identity Cards (CNIC) to non-nationals by its employees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency( FIA) have concluded a joint internal investigation into the illegal issuance of Pakistani National Identity Cards (CNIC) to non-nationals by its employees.
A comprehensive internal review revealed the involvement of five individuals in the illegal processing of identity documents, said the press release.
The details have been compiled and forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle for legal action. Following reports of unauthorized issuance of national identity cards to non-nationals, NADRA's administration undertook a thorough analysis of its systems and operational protocols.
Through a forensic audit of NADRA's databases, conducted within a well-structured framework, it became evident that five employees of different ranks were complicit in facilitating the issuance of identity cards to non-nationals.
Following a rigorous internal inquiry, NADRA has transferred the case to the FIA Anti Corruption Circle accompanied by all relevant records, to ensure swift and effective legal proceedings. Legal action will be taken against the accused under Section 28/29 of the NADRA Ordinance 2000 (read with the FIA Act).
Recent Stories
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP
Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide
IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging elections results
US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon
30 illegal commercial buildings sealed
SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar
LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candidates to approach election trib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta8 minutes ago
-
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-436 minutes ago
-
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP6 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging elections results6 minutes ago
-
30 illegal commercial buildings sealed6 minutes ago
-
SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar6 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candidates to approach election tribunal6 minutes ago
-
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital1 hour ago
-
Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards1 hour ago
-
World Radio Day observed1 hour ago
-
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April1 hour ago