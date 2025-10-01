Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for carrying out two successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan, which resulted in the elimination of 13 militants

In a statement on Tuesday, Naqvi commended the professional skills and dedication of the forces, saying their timely actions had thwarted the “nefarious designs” of the terrorists.

“I salute the brave soldiers of our security forces,” the interior minister said, adding that their sacrifices and successes were vital in ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan.

He emphasized that the forces had achieved “significant victories” in the fight against Indian-backed terrorism and assured that operations would continue until the menace was completely eradicated.