Open Menu

Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Indian-sponsored Terrorists In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for carrying out two successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan, which resulted in the elimination of 13 militants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for carrying out two successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan, which resulted in the elimination of 13 militants.

In a statement on Tuesday, Naqvi commended the professional skills and dedication of the forces, saying their timely actions had thwarted the “nefarious designs” of the terrorists.

“I salute the brave soldiers of our security forces,” the interior minister said, adding that their sacrifices and successes were vital in ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan.

He emphasized that the forces had achieved “significant victories” in the fight against Indian-backed terrorism and assured that operations would continue until the menace was completely eradicated.

Recent Stories

SMC officers briefed on urban planning, civic chal ..

SMC officers briefed on urban planning, civic challenges at CDA headquarters

1 minute ago
 Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operati ..

Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against Indian-sponsored t ..

1 minute ago
 Every day, eight Pakistani women lose their lives ..

Every day, eight Pakistani women lose their lives to cervical cancer, moot told

1 minute ago
 Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School C ..

Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Championship Karachi Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Public welfare to remain top priority in Murree up ..

Public welfare to remain top priority in Murree uplift drive: DC

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur approves ministers’ resig ..

1 minute ago
IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia

IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on O ..

Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 02

5 minutes ago
 Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer sy ..

Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer systems & strengthening of Ruet- ..

7 minutes ago
 WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for wome ..

WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs

5 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan