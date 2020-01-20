UrduPoint.com
Narowal Sports City Case: AC Rejects NAB Plea For Extension In Physical Remand Of Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:27 PM

Narowal Sports City Case: AC rejects NAB plea for extension in physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal

Accountability Court (AC) has rejected NAB plea for further extension in physical remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and sent him to jail on judicial remand in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has rejected NAB plea for further extension in physical remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and sent him to jail on judicial remand in Narowal Sports City case.The Narowal Sports City case came up for hearing before AC Monday.The court inquired physical remand for 28 days has been completed.

Will you get remand for 90 days.NAB prosecutor while praying the court to extend physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal took the plea that Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on December 23 and investigations are underway against him.

The respective record has been taken into possession. The statements of witnesses have been recorded. Certain bank record has been obtained while record from some banks has to be furnished to us .

The physical remand of the accused be extended for further investigation from .

The court while rejecting NAB plea sent Ahsan Iqbal to jail on 14 days judicial remand.The court ordered that Ahsan Iqbal be presented before it on February 07.The court also allowed home made meal, his meeting with his family members and his treatment to Ahsan Iqbal.Talking to media men during his appearance in the court, Ahsan Iqbal said one who has collected donations throughout his life will control the economy how.

Langar Khana government has taken the country to this stage that flour is not available even at Rs 70 per kilogram. Inflation and unemployment are galloping in the country. The young generation is wandering hither and thither holding their degrees in their hands." L demand of UN to appoint Imran Khan at a post meant for collecting donations and salvage us from this Langarkhana government", he stated.

