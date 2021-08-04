Nation to continue unconditional support to innocent Kashmiris: Liaqat Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Naib Ameer and Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch has termed the Indian government's decision to revoke the Article 370 as sheer violation of human rights and said that Pakistani nation will continue unconditional support to the innocent Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Naib Ameer and Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch has termed the Indian government's decision to revoke the Article 370 as sheer violation of human rights and said that Pakistani nation will continue unconditional support to the innocent Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, JI leader also appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear stance to stop dialogue process with India until the decision of August 5,2019 is abolished and special status of Kashmir is restored.

Liaqat Baloch said that Indian government led by the fascist Prime Minister Modi unlawfully arrested thousands of innocent civilians besides the political leadership to keep its illegal control over the state of Kashmir. He added that silence of international powers on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir was a big question mark on the authority of United Nations Organization (UNO) that failed to stop Indian atrocities against the children and women.

He further said that Pakistan government having its strong voice on international fronts, should utilize all forums to get support for implementing the resolutions of UNO on Kashmir. He said the JI had a stance from day first that Kashmiri people should be given right to decide their future.

Baloch said that Indian occupation forces was committing war crimes against the innocent people in Kashmir and the world community must come forward to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris.

JI leader urged the government to unite all political parties on common agenda on Kashmir. He said that the whole nation stands united to support the Kashmiri people and JI will continue their support to the Kashmiris for the right of self determination.