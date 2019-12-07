Nation yet awaits Shehbaz to answer 18 questions on money laundering: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the whole nation was still awaiting the answers of 18 questions put by the government on Shehbaz Sharif's money laundering

"The nation wants to know the answers of 18 questions about money laundering committed by Shehbaz Sharif through specially hired cash boys from his Model Town residence and office," she said while talking to media persons here.

She said instead of responding to the money laundering allegations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesmen were trying to divert public attention by unduly criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government just in the animosity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM said the nation wanted to know that how Shehbaz Sharif managed to transport abroad the cash bags from the Model Town Residence and Office, which was later received by the Sharif family through telegraphic transactions in Pakistan.